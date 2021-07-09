Amazing Employees Step Up For Whitesboro Business Owner Diagnosed With Cancer

One business in Whitesboro is able to remain open after their owner's cancer diagnosis, all thanks to a staff of incredible employees.

Last week the owner of City Cafe on Oriskany Boulevard made quite an important announcement on the business's Facebook page. That announcement was that they would be traveling to Sloan Kettering in New York City for surgery to help their Cancer. Battling cancer is something hard enough, but to also be running a business adds a whole new element of stress that someone in that position should not have to go through. Luckily for that owner, their employees have stepped up in a big way.

One of the next posts up on City Cafes Facebook page is one that really shows how much those employees truly do care about their owner. In this post, they made sure each and every person knows the exact kind of person the owner of the business is. I would be lying if I said I didn't have a tear in my eye right now. It is so heartwarming to know they have her back through such a difficult time.

These employees deserve all of the recognition and then some that the world can offer. They are doing something so amazing for an owner who obviously means the world to them. City Cafe has remained and is remaining open.

In case you didn't know, the American Cancer Society will be holding their annual Relay For Life Event on July 31st at MVCC in Utica. Get a team together and show everyone who is battling cancer, that they are truly not battling it alone. Find out more information about Relay For Life here.

