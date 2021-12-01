Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is displaying Christmas ornaments made by students at Clinton Central Elementary School in the nation’s capital.

The handmade ornaments from the Grade Five Art Club are decorating a Christmas tree in Tenney’s Washington, DC office.

“It is so special to display these handcrafted ornaments from the Grade Five Art Club at Clinton Elementary School. It brings a little bit of our community to my Washington, DC office. We have some truly talented students in our region, and I’m honored to display their creativity,” said Tenney.

Tenney says she’ll make this an annual tradition and will work with additional schools in New York’s 22nd Congressional District next year to display more handmade Christmas ornaments and decorations.

You can check out the ornaments below:

