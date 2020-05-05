Price Chopper, Other Grocery Stores Limiting Meat Purchases

Price Chopper is the latest grocer to limit purchases of meat, as Tyson Foods limits its meat production, creating the potential for nationwide meat shortages.

Price Chopper says it expects to see meat shortages over the next two to three weeks, and as a result, are limiting purchases to one item of all ground beef and ground turkey; all chicken breast, drumsticks, and thighs and whole chicken; and all pork chops.

Consumers can also expect to see a temporary uptick in meat prices, as demand outstrips supply.

Tops, Wegmans, and Costco are among other grocers temporarily limiting the sale of meats to consumers. Hannaford has not announced any limits as of yet.

Tyson Foods, the world's second largest processor and marketer of chicken, beef, and pork, has been forced to cut back production by half as coronavirus sickens workers at its plants.

Central New York farmers who raise and process their own meat are not experiencing any shortages, and are open for business. Jones Family Farm released a 'chicken dance' video to advertise their chicken meat, and the Oneida County Public market is connecting resident to local farmers via online purchasing and curbside pickup.