Have a kiddo in your life that has a fascination with dinosaurs? Maybe you're an all-grown-up kiddo that loves them. You could have some prehistoric fun only a few hours away.

On display are what is being called live-sized and interactive dinosaurs with STEAM, which is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. That makes it not only fun but educational too. All of that fun is happening at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga.

This is all part of a cool exhibit that features 14 of these prehistoric beasts called Dinosaurs In Motion. The event is taking place over the course of a few months and is on display now through October 17. Even cooler is the fact that you can touch these! So these are not like the dinosaurs at museums that a simple touch could knock over into a pile of bones.

“Dinosaurs in Motion is the most unique dinosaur exhibition touring right now. No other exhibition using the dinosaur brand offers this level of interactivity in the areas of STEAM,” said Tom Zaller, CEO and President of Imagine Exhibitions. “We are excited to present these incredible works of art in a tactile way that really speaks to the most important educational topics in our culture.” - Universal Preservation Hall

Crossgates Mall via Facebook

Saratoga is only a short drive away from the Utica-Rome area. Plus, on the way, if you want a little sneak peek, one can be found. About an hours drive, at Crossgates Mall in Albany is one of the dinosaurs on display for all to see in the center of the mall. Tickets for adults are $25, and 17 and under are $15. Children 2 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased here.

