Rome Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening a Woman with a Gun

Domestic violence continues to plague Oneida County and the surrounding areas. A Rome man is under arrest for allegedly breaking into a woman's home and threatening her with a firearm.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol has announced the arrest of 37-year-old Joseph Ruggerio on several charges. Maciol says Road Patrol deputies responded to a home on Germany Road in the Town of Verona Wednesday, July 28th just after 1PM following reports of a domestic dispute.

Responding deputies say Ruggerio allegedly entered the home of a woman unlawfully, threatened her with a firearm and forcefully stole her property. Ruggerio then fled the property on foot and deputies engaged in a brief foot pursuit. Officials say during the foot chase Ruggerio allegedly struck a deputy in the head, causing injury. Maciol says both the deputy and Ruggerio were transported to a local hospital for treatment and eventually released from care. When the dust finally settled, Ruggerio was taken into custody and is now facing a laundry list of charges. Maciol says those charges include,

Burglary in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (C Felony)

Robbery in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony)

Menacing in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Ruggerio is also facing an additional charge of Felony Assault in the Second Degree as a result of striking the deputy during the foot pursuit, according to Maciol. Ruggerio was brought to the Oneida County Law Enforcement Building to await arraignment. New York State Police and Vineall Ambulance assisted Oneida County Sheriff's Office deputies at the scene.

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too.

14 Reasons Rome Police Department is Among the Best in CNY Rome police officers go above and beyond the call of duty every day. Here are 14 reasons why they are among the best in Central New York.

Things You Should Know About the New York Marijuana Legalization Law On March 31, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill legalizing adult-use cannabis consumption, called the New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Tax Act. Here are the 13 Things You Need To Know About The New York State Law