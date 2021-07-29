Mohawk Valley Health System has received certification from DNV Healthcare as a Comprehensive Stroke Center.

The certification reflects the highest level of competence for treatment of serious stroke events.

The DNV Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association, and affirms that the medical center addresses the full spectrum of stroke care – diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education – and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.

“With stroke care, you must have the best clinicians and resources, but also the ability to act organizationally with extreme efficiency because of the time-critical nature of these events,” said Varun Reddy, MBBS, MVHS Stroke and Neuroendovascular Surgery director. “This certification from DNV validates all the effort we have put into this program to ensure the health and safety of our patients.”

The designation means that MVHS provides access to the highest level of treatment for serious strokes and that the St. Luke’s campus is the best-equipped hospital in the area to diagnose and treat any kind of stroke.

“We are so proud of our entire stroke team for achieving this significant designation,” said Darlene Stromstad, president/CEO of MVHS. “Being a Comprehensive Stroke Center means that the St. Luke’s Campus of MVHS provides the same level of advanced stroke care that can be found in many larger cities and health systems across the country. And we care doing this right here in our community. It is truly impressive!”

MVHS is only the seventh Comprehensive Stroke Center in Upstate New York and the only one between Syracuse and Albany.

Gym Portion of former Utica Free Academy For Sale

Amazing Nostalgic Photos of Uptown Utica Check out this awesome collection of photos showing what Uptown Utica used to look like. It's amazing to remember what businesses used to be there.