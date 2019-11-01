Hundreds Without Power In Central NY Following Severe Weather
Hundreds are without power this morning following severe weather overnight. Oneida and Herkimer Counties are currently under a state of emergency and unnecessary travel is not recommended.
The following towns and villages are without power and crews are working to restore it as soon as possible.
Oneida County
Annsville - 78
Ava - 69
Boonville - 37
Camden - 53
Floyd - 37
Forestport - 104
Lee - 56
Paris - 40
Poland - 88
Rome - 386
Russia - 94
Trenton - 61
Vienna - 341
Herkimer County
Dolgeville - 49
Middleville - 53
Schuyler - 11
Webb - 21
To keep up to date on power outages, you can visit the National Grid website.