Hundreds Without Power In Central NY Following Severe Weather

Hundreds are without power this morning following severe weather overnight. Oneida and Herkimer Counties are currently under a state of emergency and unnecessary travel is not recommended.

The following towns and villages are without power and crews are working to restore it as soon as possible.

Oneida County

Annsville - 78

Ava - 69

Boonville - 37

Camden - 53

Floyd - 37

Forestport - 104

Lee - 56

Paris - 40

Poland - 88

Rome - 386

Russia - 94

Trenton - 61

Vienna - 341

Herkimer County

Dolgeville - 49

Middleville - 53

Schuyler - 11

Webb - 21

To keep up to date on power outages, you can visit the National Grid website.