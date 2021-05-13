If you think Popeyes Chicken is "freaking awesome," get ready to enjoy it in the Syracuse suburb of Camillus.

According to Syracuse.com, the Louisiana-style fried chicken chain is moving into the Summit Federal Credit Union building in the shopping center, located at 130 Township Blvd #10.

The fast-food restaurant will bring its famous chicken sandwich to the western suburbs. It is expected to open this fall.

For those familiar with the area, this is the location between LongHorn Steakhouse and Costco. This will be the fourth Popeyes location in the Syracuse area. Currently you ca find them on Brewerton Road, Erie Boulevard East, and the food court at Destiny USA. Nationwide, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has more than 3,100 restaurants.

