Second Toss and Fire Wood Fired Pizza Location Opening in CNY

Another Toss & Fire Wood Fired Pizza location is opening soon in central New York.

Toss & Fire is coming to Township Five in Camillus. The new location will be located in front of the Movie Tavern next to Sweet Frog and Witty Wicks to serve up all your favorite wood-fired pizzas and New York State craft beers.

A soft open is planned for the beginning of November. If you can't wait that long, the original Toss & Fire is open 6 days a week on North Main Street in Syracuse.

What makes Toss & Fire so unique is they imports flour from Naples, Italy to create Neapolitan style pizzas utilizing fresh and local ingredients. The freshly made pizzas bake in just 90-120 seconds in a wood-fired brick oven.

Photo Credit - Toss & Fire Wood Fired Pizza

If you can't make it into either location, Toss & Fire foods trucks travel all over central New York. You can see where its headed next on Facebook. You can also have a delicious wood fired pizza delivered right to your door.

Learn more at Tossfirepizza.com.