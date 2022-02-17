A Utica man has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison on federal drug charges.

The U.S Attorney’s Office say 37-year-old Frank Hunter was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for his role in a drug conspiracy that trafficked cocaine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl in the Utica area from July 2018 to July 2019.

A multi-agency investigation began in March of 2017 and ended with the federal arrest of Hunter in July of 2019.

Authorities seized drugs, cash and other evidence following the execution of several search warrants in Utica.

In addition to his prison sentence, Hunter was also sentenced to a post-incarceration term of supervised release of 5-years.

The Court also directed the forfeiture of unrecovered assets Hunter acquired through the distribution of drugs consisting of a money judgment in the amount of $518,080.

Also forfeited by Hunter was:

$3,241.57 from a credit union account

$5,266.59 from a credit union account

$6,722.07 from a credit union account

$8,226.53 from a credit union account

$4,415.24 from a credit union account

$66,060.00 in U.S. currency

$36,005.00 in U.S. currency

$4,391.00 in U.S. currency

$4,100.00 in money orders

A 2011 Ford Explorer SUV

This case was investigated by New York State Police-Special Investigations Unit, Investigators from the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, members of the City of Utica Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Beaty, Special Assistant U.S Attorney Grant Garramone, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick.

