Police Searching for Missing Vulnerable Adult from Clifton Park, Halfmoon Area
Missing Vulnerable Adult in Halfmoon
Authorities are asking for help from the public locating a vulnerable adult who has been missing since Wednesday.
New York State Police say 20-year-old Bilal Ashfaq was last seen at his home in the North Pointe Apartment complex located at 1688 State Route 9 in Clifton Park (Halfmoon area) at approximately 3:00pm on March 16, 2022.
Police say he is believed to be on foot but they have no way of knowing if he was picked up by someone in a vehicle.
Police are asking anyone with information to please call their local police or State Police in Clifton Park at: (518) 583.7000.
State Police Continue St. Patrick's Day Weekend DWI Initiative
State Police are reminding drivers that there are increased patrols this weekend "to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving."
The NYSP says that during the enforcement initiative conducted during the same period in 2021 286 people were arrested by State Police alone. Almost five hundred tickets were issued for distracted driving and more than 19,000 tickets were issued in all.
Authorities remind drivers that one person is killed every 52 minutes in an alcohol-related crash. "Every one of those deaths," police say, "is preventable."
In a written release the NYSP says:
"Choosing to drive drunk can ruin or end your life or someone else’s. This St. Patrick’s Day, if you drink and drive, you face jail time, the loss of your license, a higher insurance rate, and dozens of unanticipated expenses. An impaired driving charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000."
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
