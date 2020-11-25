Police Say New York Mills Shooting Victim Was Intended Target

More details are being released by the New York Mills Police regarding the shooting on Main Street Wednesday morning, including the identity of the victim.

Chief Robert Frankland says at 6:39 a.m. units were called to the parking lot of the Fitness Mill at 587 Main Street for reports of "shots fired." Frankland says when officers arrived they located a male victim with two gunshot wounds.

Police have identified that victim as 35-year-old Tristan Short of Utica. Frankland says Short was shot as he was walking to his vehicle and at this time, it is believed Short was the intended target of the "drive-by" style shooting. Frankland says the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived and at this time there is no immediate danger to the public.

Currently, Mr. Short is in stable condition and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police say the incident is still being actively investigated and if anyone has any information that could be helpful to law enforcement, you're asked to contact the New York Mills Police Department at 315-736-6623.

New York Mills Police want to thank the New York Mills Fire Department, Kunkel Ambulance, Yorkville Police Dept, New York State Police, New Hartford Police, Whitesboro Police, Whitestown Police, Utica Police and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office for their assistance at the scene.

The public may also submit anonymous tips to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at or on their website mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com. A cash reward is possible for providing valuable information to assist in solving this crime.