Police are asking for assistance from the public finding a missing Saratoga County woman and, in a separate case, searching for answers in a fatal collision on March 10, 2022.

Krista Facto Missing Since March 10, 2022

New York State Police are asking for your help finding a missing woman from Saratoga County.

Krista Facto was last seen leaving her home on Harrison Avenue Extension in the town of Moreau at approximately 10:00am on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

She may have also been in the South Glens Falls area around 10:00am. She was driving a black 2016 Kia Forte with License plate number: HZC 8478. The vehicle has a dented left front corner.

She is 39 years old and stands approximately five feet five inches tall and weighs between 160-180 pounds. She has brown/dirty blonde hair with highlights and blue eyes.

She has an ankle tattoo that says "Aidan."

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the New York State Police at: (518) 583.7000.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers in any region of the state.

Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

Conklin Man Killed in Crash on State Route 11

State Police are also investigating a one-car crash that took place on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at approximately 10:16am.

Police say they responded to a call from Broome County 911 about a single vehicle collision on State Route 11 in Kirkwood.

Police say 30-year-old Eric R. Marks of Conklin, New York was found dead at the scene. Following a preliminary investigation the New York State Police say they believe that Marks was driving southeast when his car left the road, hit a culvert, went into a ditch, and hit a tree before coming to rest in the ditch.

Police have not yet indicated what may have caused Marks to leave the roadway.

Any witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation, is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

