Two people are dead after a Friday morning accident.

The New York State Police says that troopers responded to a report of a collision at approximately 8:24am on March 11, 2022.

The incident took place at the intersection of County Route 36 and Dow Road in the Allegany County town of Centerville, New York.

Intersection of County Route 36/Pike Road and Dow Road in Centerville, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps (March 2022)

The investigation is active and ongoing.

However, in a written release following their preliminary investigation the NYSP has determined that the driver of a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck was driving south bound on Dow Road and allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign.

The driver of a 2015 Kenworth truck was headed north on County Route 36 (Pike Road) at the same time.

The Chevrolet pickup was hit after entering the path of the Kenworth truck. Both the driver of the pickup and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is identified as 71-year-old Michael D. Frazier of Fillmore, New York. The passenger is identified as 76-year-old Leonard R. Frazier of Bliss, New York. Police have said that neither of the deceased were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

The NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) assisted at the scene.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

