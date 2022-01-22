Police: Man Secretly Videotaped Victim, then Shared Video

The following arrests were made earlier this week.

Clinton County Man Charged with Unlawful Surveillance

A Clinton County man was arrested and charged with unlawful surveillance. Police say 22-year-old Drew Pero of Rouses Point, New York was arrested on January 18, 2022 after their investigation determined that he "recorded an explicit video without a victim's knowledge, then shared the video with others."

He was arraigned in the Town of Chesterfield Court and subsequently released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Willsboro Court at a later date to answer the charge.

Orange County Women Charged with Presenting Fraudulent Docs at DMV

Two women from the Orange County Town of Newburgh, New York face charges after they allegedly presented false documents to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.

New York State Police say 29-year-old Gloria Paz Ponce and 20-year-old Eda Paz Ponce were arrested on January 20, 2022 at approximately 2:00pm.

Troopers say they were contacted by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (NYS DMV) after the two women allegedly "presented fraudulent utility bills and fraudulent bank documents at the DMV office in Middletown, NY to obtain a New York State License."

They are now facing the following felony charges:

Falsifying Business Records in the 1st Degree

Possession of Forged Documents

Offering a False Instrument in the 1st Degree

Both were released on appearance tickets returnable to the City of Middletown Court at a future date.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information was available for any of the cases listed.]

