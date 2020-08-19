UPDATE: Missing Teen in Old Forge Found Safe

UPDATE: Rachel Smith has been found and is good health according to New York State Police.

Have you seen this teen? New York State Police are searching for her in the town of Webb and are asking for the public's help finding her.

19-year-old Rachel Smith was last seen leaving her home around 7pm on Bisby Road in Old Forge, Tuesday August 18th. She was wearing gray spandex pants, gray tshirt, fushia rain jacket, and black sneakers.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Rachel, they are asked to call State Police at (315) 366-6000.

In 2019 there were 421,394 National Crime Information Center entries for missing children, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children who has helped law enforcement and families with more than 29,000 of those cases.

During the last 36 years, center's national toll-free hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST has received more than 5 million calls. NCMEC has circulated billions of photos of missing children, assisted law enforcement in the recovery of more than 334,000 missing children and facilitated training for more than 375,000 law enforcement, criminal/juvenile justice and healthcare professionals. NCMEC’s Team HOPE volunteers have provided resources and emotional support to more than 74,000 families of missing and exploited children.