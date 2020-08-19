The job of a New York State Trooper and an ER nurse don't stop - even when they are off-duty.

Trooper Ryan Stutz and his wife Lisa Stutz, a registered ER nurse, performed life saving measures at their home.

A man was filling the Stutz’s pool with water when he collapsed. Trooper Stutz immediately began CPR while calling for his wife. His wife called 911 and then assisted her husband with CPR. The two took turns performing CPR until EMS arrived.

An AED was applied and a heartbeat was eventually detected. The man was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

"We are happy to report the man is fine and has been released from the hospital," the New York State Police said.