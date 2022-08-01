Police are looking for help from the public identifying the suspects shown in photos in connection with an alleged theft case.

According to a written release from the New York State Police an elderly woman "discovered that her wallet was missing while in Cortland. The victim soon discovered that her credit card was used at the Walgreens in Dryden and the Target in Lansing" on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at approximately 4:41pm.

Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (July 2022)

Police say the wallet had cash inside of it and the suspects in the photo spent approximately $1,000.

The photos shown in this post are from surveillance video captured at the Target on Catherwood Road in Lansing on July 23, 2022.

No injuries were reported and no additional information has been provided as to the suspects' transportation.

Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (July 2022)

Anyone who knows the identity of either of the suspects is asked to call the New York State Police - Ithaca - at: (607) 347.4463 and reference case number 10955299.

Photo Credit: Individual Photos Courtesy: New York State Police (July 2022)

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

