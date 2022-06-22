Imagine getting a ticket for something that you did not do.

A Niagara county woman is under arrest after allegedly using someone else's ID during a traffic stop.

In a written released the New York State Police says that troopers from the Lockport barracks responded after receiving a call on Friday, June 17, 2022 from a driver who claimed that someone impersonated her during a traffic stop.

The NYSP investigation and said that 38-year-old Tiffany J. Crawford of Lockport, New York "gave a false identification during the traffic stop." She was arrested at approximately 5:00pm on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

No injuries were reported as a result of the arrest.

Crawford now faces the following charges:

Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree

She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Lockport Court in July of 2022.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation of this case, or in any cases where identity theft is involved, is asked to call police. Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages can also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Tips can be left by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

