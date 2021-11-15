A fatal crash now means manslaughter charges for a Bolivar, New York man.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 20-year-old Brennan M. Dean on the following felony charges:

Manslaughter

Vehicular Manslaughter in the 2d degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Dean also faces other charges including vehicle and traffic violations and a misdemeanor drug charge.

The charges stem from a crash that took place on Friday, November 12, 2021 at approximately 2:30pm. According to a written release New York State Police from the Warsaw barracks were called to the scene of a one car crash near Starr Road and Crossman Road in the Genesee County Town of Pavilion.

The car, a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, was travelling south on Starr Road when it hit a utility pole. The passenger was ejected from the car. Police are not identifying the passenger at this time but say that the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that their investigation revealed that the driver, later identified as Dean, was speeding through a curve when he hit the pole. He allegedly tried to leave the scene. State Police say that he was brought to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Once released he was arrested and brought to the Genesee County Jail o $100,000 cash ($200,000 bond) bail.

The car involved in the crash had been reported stolen out of North Tonawanda, New York earlier on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. The investigation is continuing.

[Author's Note: This post is informational only and is based largely on a press release from the New York State Police. This is a developing story and WIBX will provide updates as soon as they are available.]

Celebrities You Might Run Into In Upstate New York...Because They Live Here

23 Highest Paying Impressive Jobs In Utica And Rome New York With all these job openings in the Utica and Rome area of Central New York, you may be considering a new career. What are the highest paying jobs you can apply for?

That website USA Wage used data published by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and took a look at the Top 100 highest paying jobs in our region. Results found that the highest paying profession in America right now is family medicine physician with an average annual salary of $207,380. The second highest paying job is family and general practitioners with an average salary $201,100.

What about our region of Central New York? What jobs popped to the top of the list? Here's a look:



