Police: 20 Pounds of Pot, ‘Shrooms, Guns Lands Somers Man in Jail
Drug and weapons charges are filed after a Westchester County man was allegedly found with more than twenty pounds of marijuana as well as other drugs and weapons.
Following an investigation with the Westchester County Department of Probation, the New York State Police says that 40-year-old Vincenzo Fidanza of Somers, New York was found to possess the following after a search:
- 21.5 pounds of Marijuana
- 2.7 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms
- 246.9 grams of THC Oil
- 101 grams of Marijuana Wax
- 1516.2 grams of Amphetamines
- 552.2 grams of Alprazolam
- 2.4 grams of Cocaine
- 11 grams of Oxycodone
The NYSP also alleges that Fidanza had the following weapons:
- One Romarm SA/CUGIR AK-47
- One Eagle Arms Eagle-15
- One 12-gauge Mossberg Shotgun
Fidanza was taken into custody and arrested on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. He was charged with:
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd Degree (Class A-II Felony)
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree (Class B Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree (Class C Felony)
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree (Class D felony)
- Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the 1st degree (Class D Felony)
- Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the 3rd degree (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Class A Misdemeanors)
Fidanza was arraigned in the Town of Somers Court before Judge Michael J. McDermott and was sent to the Westchester County Jail without bail.
He is scheduled to answer the charges in court at 5:00pm on Monday, March 7, 2022.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]