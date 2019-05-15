Poland Schools Remain Closed After Fire Damages Building

Poland schools will remain closed as the district cleans up after a fire that started in the school's basement.

The fire began in the early morning hours on Tuesday, and was limited to the basement of the school building. Although the fire was contained quickly, there is smoke damage that requires cleaning. As a result, the school will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The district released the following statement:

"As a safety precaution and to extend the time for initial clean-up, the district will be closed on Wednesday, May 15 and will not transport to programs at other schools. The Poland campus will also be closed on Thursday, May 16; transportation will be provided to programs at other schools on Thursday. Plans for Friday will be determined after initial clean-up and announced to our school community. Upcoming sporting events will continue whenever possible."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.