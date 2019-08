According to AllOTSEGO, the village of Cooperstown may get a co-branded Baskin Robbins/Dunkin’ Donut outlet in the vacant lot at the corner of Route 28 and Walnut Street (See location below). The lot is just south of Price Chopper. The Village board has to approve the proposal for the business to get the go-ahead.

Credit: Google Maps

This story provided in partnership with AllOTSEGO.