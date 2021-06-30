July Means Raspberries and Blueberries are Ripening – Here’s Where to Find Fresh Ones

If June is strawberry month, then July must be raspberry and blueberry month in Central New York. Several local farms are reporting a bumper crop this year with the abundant spring rainfall. But hurry the crop comes in fast and don't last long. Here are some places to find raspberries, blueberries, and more. Some farms over both u-pick and pre-packaged containers.

Crops vary from farm to farm, some are reporting an end to strawberry season, while others report abundant crops still available. It's the same with raspberries and blueberries. Some locations report crops are ripened, while others say, "coming soon."

It's best to call ahead, especially if you want prepacked berries rather than picking htem yourself. Here are some locations we know of, click the link to get the latest information or call ahead.

Wagner Farms

5841 Old Oneida Rd Rome, NY 13440

(315) 339-5182

Brick House Acres - Garden Center & Berry Farm - Uses natural growing practices, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries (red)

10628 Roberts Road, Frankfort, NY 13340

(315) 737-5635

Mosher Farms - strawberries, raspberries

3214 Fargo Rd, Bouckville, NY 13310

(315) 893-7173



Candella's Farm - strawberries are in full swing, the first crop of blueberries are in and raspberries coming soon.

9256 River Road, Marcy, NY 13403

(315) 736-8782

Abbott Farms - strawberry season is ending but raspberries and cherries are in.

3275 Cold Springs Road, Baldwinsville, NY 13027.

315) 638-7783

Zombek's Raspberry Farm the latest Facebook post say they will be opening soon.

6570 Bogusville Hill Rd Deansboro, NY 13328

We can look forward to blackberries coming in August, can you say cobbler? Know of other places to grab fresh berries> Drop us a note below and we'll add them to our list.

