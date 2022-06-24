Rome Police Take ‘Ghost Gun’ Off The Streets
Rome Police have taken a “ghost gun” off the streets.
Police responded to Oakwood Street and Floyd Avenue on Friday morning for a report of a dispute in progress.
Officers were told a man involved in the dispute had a gun in his backpack.
21-year-old Zachary Makely was found by officers with the newly-created Street Crimes Unit on Pleasant Street.
He was taken into custody following a brief foot chase.
Police say Makely was allegedly in possession of a 9mm “ghost gun”, and extended 31 round magazine containing 19 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
He was also found to be in possession of four grams of cocaine.
Makely was taken to Rome Police Headquarters and charged with the following:
• Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree
• Harassment 2nd
• Criminal Possession of a Narcotic Drug in the 4th degree
• Criminal Possession of a Firearm.
His bail was set at $15,000.
Makley is currently on Parole following another Criminal Possession of a Weapon charge,
stemming from an incident that occurred in July 2020.
