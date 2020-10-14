Hunt for Ghosts in the Labyrinth of Buffalo’s Historic Grain Silos

The season of spookies and scaries is upon us. If you're looking for a way to connect with the other side this fall, you'll want to strap on your ghost hunting boots and take a roadtrip to Western New York.

Buffalo Riverworks is hosting ghost tours of the city's historic grain silos through November 1. On your tour, an experienced guide will lead you around the grounds and inside the buildings, helping you weave through the labyrinth of silos while sharing stories of their history. For the optimal experience, you'll want to bring a flashlight and, if you have it, your own ghost hunting equipment. If you don't have equipment of your own, don't worry about it - Riverworks guides will have some on-hand.

There are just four more opportunities to sign up for a ghost silo tour this year: October 20, 26, and 27, and November 1. All tours start at Riverworks at 7 p.m. and run for about two and a half hours. Tickets are $35 per person and available for purchase online.

Buffalo Riverworks is home to a variety of activities, from boating and sports to music and entertainment, along the banks of the Buffalo River. The waterfront venue hosts events year-round, and you can keep up-to-date with the latest happenings on Riverworks' website.