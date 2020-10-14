Soldier Loses Load on New York Thruway

A soldier lost his load on the New York State Thruway, backing up traffic.

The accident happened Wednesday morning just before 10, in the Eastbound lane, near the Exit for highway 481. Crates being transported on a military vehicle crashed into the overpass and were thrown to the side of the road. The bed of the vehicles looks like it was also torn off.

Tim Tanner, who is a truck driver, passed the crash before traffic started to back up. "The load was too high and hit the bridge."

From the looks of the pictures Tanner took, no one was injured in the crash. But it may take awhile to get everything cleaned up.

Photo Credit - Tim Tanner

Whoever that poor soldier is, he's going to have a lot of explaining to do when he returns to base.