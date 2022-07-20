An outspoken member of New York's congressional delegation is among more than a dozen federal lawmakers who were arrested for protesting outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was part of an abortion rights rally outside the high court on Tuesday afternoon, amid ongoing protests of the court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Democratic Congress Members Participate In Civil Disobedience In Support Of Abortion Rights WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 19: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is detained by U.S. Capitol Police Officers after participating in a sit in with activists from Center for Popular Democracy Action (CPDA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on July 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. The CPDA held the protest with House Democrats in support of abortion rights. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

When instructed by Capitol Police to 'cease and desist', the group sat in the road and were soon led away by officers, reports CNN:

The US Capitol Police tweeted: "Demonstrators are starting to block First Street, NE. It is against the law to block traffic, so officers are going to give our standard three warnings before they start making arrests."

AOC represents New York's 14th Congressional District (Bronx), but was not the only congressperson from the Empire State to be arrested during the demonstration.

Democratic Congress Members Participate In Civil Disobedience In Support Of Abortion Rights WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 19: House Democrats participate in a sit in with the Center for Popular Democracy Action (CPDA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on July 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. The CPDA held the demonstration with the lawmakers to protest the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Carolyn Maloney, the 12th District representative (which includes East Manhattan and part of Brooklyn) was also arrested, along Nadia Velazquez, representing parts of New York City as the 7th District member of Congress.

Maloney issued a statement following her arrest saying while abortion rights aren't in jeopardy in New York, she was happy to put her body on the line for millions of women across the country whose reproductive rights are at risk:

“There is no democracy if women do not have control over their own bodies and decisions about their own health, including reproductive care. I have the privilege of representing a state where reproductive rights are respected and protected — the least I can do is put my body on the line for the 33 million women at risk of losing their rights..."

Democratic Congress Members Participate In Civil Disobedience In Support Of Abortion Rights Getty Images

Other federal lawmakers arrested during Tuesday's protest include Barbara Lee, Jackie Speier and Sara Jacobs of California, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey, Andy Levin and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Cori Bush of Missouri, Alma Adams of North Carolina, Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, Madeline Dean of Pennsylvania, Assistant Speak of the House Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, according to CNN. All are Democrats.

The green scarves worn by many in the above photos read: Wont' Back Down.

The U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year took away federal abortion rights previously granted under the Roe vs. Wade decision. The ruling now leaves the issue of abortion to be determined by each state.

