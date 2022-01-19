I've lived in New York State my whole life. Western New York is where I was born and raised, but over the years, it's been common to travel to different parts of the state.

I can't stand when people who have never been to New York, assume it's all just New York City -- like it's just one giant city and everyone is rude and wears suits and ties. It's so much more than that. The countryside, the farm and cottage towns and all the miles of roadways that connect is all.

You also have the Finger Lakes and Great Lakes, which give New York State a distinct advantage over so many places in the United States.

Get our free mobile app

But as great as New York can be, there are some places that perhaps get overhyped just a little too much. To be clear, none of these places are bad, but get a little more credit than they maybe deserve.

One downside of this state can be the fact there is not a ton to do. That's just a nature of the beast and all the open land and lack of a big-city atmosphere.

What places are a bit overrated in New York State? Here's the top 10.

Most Overrated Places In New York State The most overrated towns and cities in New York State.

The 30 Smallest Towns In New York State On The Brink of Ghost Towns? The 30 smallest towns in New York State reveal amazingly low population numbers.

20 Most Affordable Suburbs in Buffalo [LIST] Here are the 20 suburbs with the lowest cost of living in Buffalo.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.