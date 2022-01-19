Take the Test! Can You ID These Famous Upstate New Yorkers?
This is a test to see how well you know some famous people from Upstate New York. Below is a gallery of 12 statues located around Upstate New York. Can you identify the people? First, let me tell you that the answers are listed at the very end of the gallery, so no peeking. I have included one clue for each image. I know a few will be instantly identifiable. Others may make you think for a minute or two. So take the test, look at the images, and good luck! (Remember, the answers are listed at the end).
There are hundreds of statues located all over New York State. They pay tribute to the great men and women in our history who have left indelible footprints in our lives. Upstate has its share of famous "heroes and heroines in bronze" as well. Here are a dozen famous statues located around Upstate New York. This is a little test for you so don't peek (the answers are listed at the end). Do you know who these people are? I have given each entry one key clue. Maybe you live near one of these, maybe you have come across one on a vacation or road trip, or heck, maybe you just recognize the person right off the bat. So go ahead and guess. No cheating. See how well you know these statuary giants. Again the answers are at the end. Good luck!
