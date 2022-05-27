Learn From The Best; CCE Helping Small Businesses In A Big Way

If you own your own company or are an aspiring small business owner, here's your chance to learn from one of the best in the industry.

Supply chain issues are impacting businesses across the state and the U.S. The pandemic Learn how to better navigate your business through them with an expert.

CCE Madison County is hosting a Supply Chain Management Course, led by Dr. Patrick Penfield from Syracuse University. The course will be broken into four monthly supply chain classes, each running 3-hours long. They will start in June and last until September, being held from 9am-12pm via Zoom on the first Wednesday of each month.

Here's a breakdown of when each class is and what the discussion will be about.

June 2nd, 2022 - Introduction to Supply Chain Management

A discussion on the state of the U.S. economy and a crash course on what supply chain management actually is.

July 6th, 2022 - Making & Planning

Identifying better ways to manage demand, costs, and labor issues associated with your business.

August 3rd, 2022 - Sourcing

This session will focus on minimizing price increases and ways to better manage costs and lead time issues.

September 7th, 2022 - Delivering

This course will cover ways to manage freight costs, issues associated with them, and the most efficient ways to ship your product.

Patrick Penfield

Dr. Penfield is a Professor of Practice & Supply Chain Management and Director of Executive Education at the Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University. He's won multiple awards for teaching at the university, including the Oberwager award for engagement with students.

With over 15 years of working experience in the Supply Chain Management & Manufacturing field, he is the perfect instructor for the course. He's worked for major companies like Raymond Corporation, Johnson & Johnson and Philips Electronics.

If you're interested in signing up for the course, visit CCE Madison County's website. There you can learn more and get price details as well.

