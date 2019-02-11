Open Casting Calls This Week For Extras In Hockey Movie

Are you a huge hokey fan? Get ready for a chance to be an extra in an upcoming hockey movie.

"ODD MAN RUSH" is the story of a hockey obsessed kid from New York City who dreams of playing in the NHL. The film is being produced by Slater Brothers Entertainment. Extras are needed for two big hockey game scenes in the film. Here are the details:

At Clinton Arena

WHEN: Wednesday and Thursday Feb 13 and 14

TIME: 9pm to 1am - plan to stay between 2 to 3 hours, welcome to stay the whole night

WHERE: Clinton Arena, 36 Kirkland Avenue, Clinton NY AT Hamilton College Arena

WHEN: Wednesday and Thursday Feb 20 and 21

TIME: 9pm to 1am - plan to stay between 2 to 3 hours, welcome to stay the whole night

WHERE: 198 College Hill Rd, Clinton NY

The company is asking you to please dress warmly, and no children after midnight. Want more info? Send an email to omrextras@gmail.com