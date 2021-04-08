Oneida Man Killed In Madison County Motorcycle Crash

With the warmer weather finally here many motorcycle operators are out in full swing. Unfortunately, one of those operators lost their life as a result of a motor vehicle accident in the Madison County Town of Bridgeport.

Madison County Sheriff's Officials are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash that happened in the area of Blanding Hardware on State Route 31. Officials say the accident occurred Thursday afternoon at approximately 3PM. Deputies say a preliminary investigation revealed 27-year-old Caitlin Frost was driving her Chevy Cavalier and crossed into the eastbound lane of Route 31.

Officials say when Frost crossed into the lane she struck the 1988 Yamaha VMAX being ridden by 43-year-old Christopher Tucker of Oneida. Despite treatment at the scene and being transferred to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse for further treatment, Tucker passed away as a result of his injuries.

At this time the investigation is still ongoing and there are few details being released. The investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's Office will continue and officials want to thank members of the Bridgeport Fire Department, AMR Ambulance, the New York State Police and the Oneida Indian Nation Police for their assistance at the scene.

Officials are reminding everyone that with warmer weather becoming a more regular occurrence, there will be an increase in motorcycle operators on the roadways. You are encouraged to always be vigilant in watching out for them. Another important thing to remember is to not drive distracted. Texting and driving can lead to a moment you could regret for the rest of your life.