One of the ‘Slap Shot’ Hanson Brothers Survives Coronavirus Scare

The Hanson Brothers entertained hockey fans and movie-goers with their star turn in the iconic sports movie Slap Shot, filmed right here in the Central New York area.

One of the fictional brothers, Steve Carlson (pictured above, far right) recently returned to his home in Johnstown, Pennsylvania after a two-day hospital stint and a scare with the Coronavirus infection, according to a report in the Tribune-Democrat. He had experienced some of trhe Coronavirus symptoms, but he tested negative for COVID-19.

The Tribune-Democrat website included this quote from Carlson’s wife:

A special thank you to the doctors, EMT, emergency room, seventh floor nurses, technicians and security guards at Conemaugh (Memorial Medical Center).

Carlson, 64, played 225 games in the National Hockey League and the World Hockey Association and had a successful minor-league coaching career, but will always be best remembered as a Hanson Brother.

The Hansons have appeared in Slap Shot sequels, in beer commercials, and on the cover of Sports Illustrated, They’ve made hundreds of personal appearances together at events, signed autographs for adoring fans, and helped raise thousands of dollars for various charities.

Many of the scenes in the original Slap Shot were filmed at old-school arenas in Utica, Clinton and Syracuse. The original film was released in 1976 and starred Paul Newman and Michael Ontkean.