Be Scared At These Haunted Hotels And Inns Across New York State

Looking to stay the night at a haunted hotel or a haunted inn in New York State? There are plenty to choose from. Far and wide providing frights.

Empire Hotel of the lost village of Delta

The former grand Empire Hotel from the village of Delta is now known as Liberty Hall in the town of Western. It's actually used as the official town hall. While the hotel may now bear little resemblance to the former hotel, it hasn't lost any of it's ghostly encounters. There are plenty of reported activity throughout the building most nights. You can always reach out and ask if a sleeping bag overnight is a good idea.

Little Sisters Inn at Herrings

Little Sisters Inn at Herrings is the former Herrings Inn at Carthage. There are several reports of apparitions wandering through the halls, plenty of moved objects, and reports of phantom noises. Some have reported "corner of the eye" apparitions too.

The Collinwood Inn In Oneida aka The Farnam Mansion

The former Inn in Oneida has been the host of several paranormal investigations. Several shadow figures have been seen near the main parlor area. There are plenty of unexplained footsteps and voices coming from the bedrooms, a light anomaly on the second floor, and numerous intelligent responses via a PX device and voice recorders have been heard.

Brambles Inn in Potsdam

The Bramble Inn dates back to 1861. In 1987, several renovations seemed to have stirred up some ghostly activity. Guests have reported seeing a threatening female spirit is said to bang on doors and moan and scream during the night.

John Hoover Inn in Evans Mills

The John Hoover Inn is a bar/restaurant in downtown Evans Mills. Many report hearing voices and music without any explanation. Is it ghostly visitors from the past?

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Utica

There are reports of people seeing a man in a tuxedo who then disappears, and sounds of a party wafting from an empty ballroom. Some employees describe accounts of hearing conversations held in empty rooms, and many report fleeting glimpses of the ‘tuxedo man.’