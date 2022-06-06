3rd Oldest Person in The World Lived in Buffalo, New York

Maybe there is something in the water, but we are fortunate to have quite a few people who live in the Western New York area, make their 100th birthday. In fact, in the United States, less than 1% of all Americans reach their centenarian birthday.

This morning we learned about Brunette, who lives in Buffalo and is celebrating her 108th birthday. Of course, when you have that much wisdom and experience everyone will ask you 'what your secret is'. So, we looked up some of the best 'secrets' people in Western New York over 100 had to share.

The world's oldest man lived in Buffalo. Salustiano Sanchez-Blazquez was 112 and lived in Grand Island back in 2013. His secret? He ate one banana per day and his daily dose of six Anacin tablets.

The 3rd oldest person in the WORLD lived in Williamsville. Olivia Patricia Thomas passed away at 114 years old. She was also the oldest person in the United States, as you can imagine. Olivia Patricia Thomas passed away in 2009.

108 year old Brunette's response, who was born in 1914, said that her secret at 108 years old is: 'Love everybody as God loves us and if you have anything in your heart against somebody ask Him to remove it'.

Margaret Richardson, who would be 106, from Buffalo, said her secret to staying so young-feeling is: to keep on living and stay active. Oh yeah...and treating other people nice.

It's nice to see all the advice from all of our centennials in Western New York--they need to be protected at all costs.

