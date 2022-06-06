Oneonta, NY Makes the Grade As One Of 10 Best College Towns in Northeast

Oneonta, NY has a new feather in its cap having just been named as one of the 10 “Best College Towns in the Northeast” for quality of life as a student according to rentcafe.com which ranked college towns based in the U.S. northeast. Each town had to have a total population of between 10,000 and 300,000 where the student population was at least 25% of that population.

After that college towns were scored using 13 different categories ranging from affordability to the quality of education to the availability of jobs and internships. Let's face it, prospective college students have a lot to consider about where they spend their higher education years.

What Rentcafe.com liked about Oneonta as a college town is that it is home to two colleges - SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College and is "a great choice if you’re looking for a beautiful and affordable college town surrounded by natural amenities, including two major municipal parks". As someone from Oneonta, I am of course biased and heartily agree that Oneonta is all-around, a great place to live. As a small city, Oneonta is full of charm, yet it's big enough to offer plenty of activities to enjoy like music, art, community events, and beautiful parks to recreate in. Can you tell I think Oneonta deserves to be on this list?

Ready for the Top 10 college towns? Here they are...

10. Bloomsburg, PA

9. SUNY Oneonta, NY

8. Storrs, CT

7. Princeton, NJ

6. State College, PA

5. Cambridge, MA

4. West Chester, PA

3. Ithaca, NY

2. Fredonia, NY

1. Amherst, MA

Learn more about the ranking criteria and what the other college towns offer here.

