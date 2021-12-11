Over 40 Law Enforcement Officers Made Christmas A Little Brighter In New Hartford

Over 40 Law Enforcement Officers from multiple agencies helped make many children’s Christmases a little brighter in New Hartford New York.

This all happened during this year’s “Shop With A Cop” event, held at Sangertown Square Mall. According to New York State Police, students from Camden Central Schools and Officers enjoyed a day full of shopping, lunch, visits with Santa, and most importantly, shared a lot of laughs and fun together.

Members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and the Camden Police Department were at the event.

How Is This Program Funded?

Donations from the community are used to support the program each and every year.

How Does It Work?

Coordinator Tracy Hooker told WKTV that the kids can buy gifts for themselves or others:

“A lot of the kids come to initially they have big things in mind that they want to shop for themselves, and once they get out and start seeing things in stores they end up buying things for family members instead of themselves, and its touching to see,” said Hooker.

How Many Kids Had Christmas Magic This Year?

More than 50 students participated in this year’s Shop with a Cop event.

Where Did The Students Shop?

Many students visited Target, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. These were the two top spots, while many visited other shops in the mall.

Want To See The Magic?

When you keep scrolling, you'll be able to see some of the amazing photos of the day. Please consider donating to the New York State Police to participate in the program for 2022.

