We can be an ornery species and, for some, fight or flight usually translates into fight. And, for thousands of years mankind has been capitalising on our propensity toward physical tests of strength.

Indeed mankind has been fighting in some form or another for as long as mankind has existed. And, it probably became a game not long after it became a prerequisite for survival. Some time around 1650BC, according to a fresco which has survived since the Bronze Age, man began using gloves. Centuries later boxing became the big stakes, big money sport that it is today. And, oh yes, there is still a lot of blood.

According to the International Olympics Committee's (IOC) website, Olympics.com, boxing was introduced as a part of the Olympic Games in the late 7th century BC, "when," according to the site, "soft leather thongs were used to bind boxer's hands and forearms for protection."

Some time later those thongs were replaced by the cestus, a barbaric device that was basically a glove with metal studs. "Unfortunately," says the IOC, "this did not help the gladiators involved, as boxing matches of the era usually ended with the death of one of the contestants."

Modern day boxers, thankfully, do not have to worry about being hit in the face with metal studs but the sport is still dangerous.

Some say that the danger is worth it, as many boxers go on to become celebrities both in and out of the ring. Muhammad Ali was not only the first fighter to win three heavyweight championships but he was also the people's hero. His finesse as a boxer was matched only by his quick thinking, witty comebacks, and pretty - despite all of the hits - face.

And keeping that pretty face is no small feat when the purpose of the sport is pretty much to knock that face out. So, if you are thinking about taking up boxing, take a good hard look first at your nose, and then at these pictures.

