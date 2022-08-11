NYSP Investigating ATV Crash That Killed 13-Year-Old in Wayne County
New York State Police are investigating an ATV accident in Wayne County that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old.
Police say they were called to a home in Brick Schoolhouse Road in the town of Huron just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon for a reported serious ATV accident. Arriving troopers say they caller was performing CPR on the injured boy. State Police say they began to perform life-saving efforts, as well, including the use of an AED.
The teen, whose name has not yet been released, was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester but police say he later died from his injuries.
Investigators said more information will be released when it becomes available.
The town of Hurn is located approximately 45 miles East of Rochester.