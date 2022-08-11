Someone actually made a functioning guitar out of recycled IKEA furniture and it is sick. "The guitar started out as a joke," YouTuber tchiks guitars says and told his wife, "I'm going to make a guitar out of Zoe's old bed" and then he did.

The idea for this guitar came to the YouTuber while he was making a replica of Brian May's Red Special, which he says will be his next YouTube video. While working on the Red Special, he started wondering how he could "design and build a guitar from scratch, using nothing but what's available around me." Everything from the guitar's body to the neck, to the knobs, are all made out of furniture from IKEA.

The neck of the guitar is made out of his daughter's crib, a STUVA cot, the body of the guitar is made out of a HENRIKSDAL chair and the LACK shelf while the fretboard is made from a MALERAS picture ledge. The YouTuber made the knobs from an APTILIG chopping board, the jack output plate from a LILANGEN door handle and the strap buttons from a KALLAX insert knob.

The only thing that tschiks guitars bought for this guitar was the pickup. One of the comments on his YouTube video says "they should mass produce these and sell them at Ikea. Absolutely genius." Watch how the guitar completely built out of IKEA furniture was made and listen to how awesome it sounds below.

Someone Actually Made a Functioning Guitar Out of IKEA Furniture