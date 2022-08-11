The County in New York with the Highest Suicide Rate

PLEASE NOTE: Suicide is a very serious issue, and we're not taking this information lightly.

The unfortunate truth is that, in 2020 alone, over 45,900 Americans took their own lives, making it the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. The stress of the pandemic certainly didn't make it easier. People who already struggled with feelings of isolation were suddenly forced to stay home, exacerbating their feelings of aloneness.

BUT YOU ARE NOT ALONE.

Everyone struggles with depression at some point in their lives, to some degree. Some feel it worse than others. Unfortunately, statistics have revealed a county in New York with a higher-than-average suicide rate.

HAMILTON COUNTY

In a 2016 study, Hamilton County had the highest suicide rate of all New York counties. This excerpt was taken directly from the Hamilton County Wikipedia page:

Research published in 2016 found that Hamilton County had by far the highest suicide rate in the state of New York; at 28 per 100,000 people. This meant that Hamilton County had a suicide rate more than double the national average and more than triple the state average of 13 and 8.4 per 100,000 people respectively. Though the report found instances of suicide to be significantly higher in Upstate generally, the rate in Hamilton County was disproportionate regardless of region.

Admittedly, the aforementioned study is 6 years old, so the hope is that the situation has improved somewhat.

Hamilton County is also the least populous county in New York.

DON'T BE AFRAID TO ASK FOR HELP

If you or a loved one are struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988. It's just as important as 911.

Know that life is worth living. We only get one shot at this, and ending it prematurely not only destroys the ones you love, but robs you of opportunities. There's nothing quite as sweet as a comeback story, and no matter how bad you might feel today, I guarantee you do have the strength to continue.

