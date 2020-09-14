NYS Trooper Admits Buying Alcohol with State Credit Card

The New York inspector general says a state trooper has acknowledged making nearly $3,000 in unauthorized purchases with a government credit card.

45-year-old Jason Mattice pleaded guilty Monday in Albany County court to disorderly conduct.

According to inspector general Letizia Tagliafierro, the 20-year State Police veteran used a work credit card to buy $2,908 in various items, including alcohol and groceries. The card was to be used only for work-related travel expenses.

The unauthorized purchases were made between July 2017 and December 2019.

Online records indicate Mattice, who lives in Schoharie County, was paid $132,876 in 2018.

Mattice has worked in state police Troop C in the past. He was based at the Deposit station. Records show he also was a member of the Special Operations Response Team, a unit that handles critical events for the agency.

A news release indicated Mattice repaid the stolen money and has retired from the state police. It did not reveal why he pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct count or what penalty he faces.

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com