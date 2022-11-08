2022 CNY Election Nigh Results

2022 CNY Election Nigh Results

Election Day 2022 will bring a new congressional representative for NY's 22nd Congressional District and either Kathy Hochul or Lee Zeldin will be elected Governor of New York for the first time. Here are looking a 2022 Election results. All results are unofficial.

The numbers below represent only partial results. Check back regularly for updates.

Governor

  • Kathy Hochul (D) - 2,241,250
  • Lee Zeldin (R) - 1,717,390

Attorney General

  • Letitia James (D) - 1,447,608
  • Michael Henry (R) - 827,119

Comptroller

  • Thomas DiNapoli (D) - 1,477,824
  • Paul Rodriguez (R) - 777,569

U.S. Senator

  • Chuck Schumer (D) 1,546,183
  • Joe Pinion (R) - 799,719

NYS Assembly - 119

  • Marianne Buttenschon (D) - 4,717
  • John Zielinski (R) - 2,166

NYS Assembly - 122

  • Dan Butterman (D) - 9,675
  • Brian Miller (R) - 13,317

NY-22nd Congressional District

  • Brandon Williams (R) - 29,956
  • Francis Conole (D) - 43,740

NY-21st Congressional District

  • Elise Stefanik (R) - 68,101
  • Matt Castelli (D) - 55,279

Oneida County Sheriff

  • Robert Maciol (D) - 6,375
  • James Scarchilli (We) - 3,747

Oneida County Clerk

  • Mary Finegan (R) - 2,121
  • Merima Smajic Oren (D) - 1,977

 

 

