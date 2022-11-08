2022 CNY Election Nigh Results
Election Day 2022 will bring a new congressional representative for NY's 22nd Congressional District and either Kathy Hochul or Lee Zeldin will be elected Governor of New York for the first time. Here are looking a 2022 Election results. All results are unofficial.
The numbers below represent only partial results. Check back regularly for updates.
Governor
- Kathy Hochul (D) - 2,241,250
- Lee Zeldin (R) - 1,717,390
Attorney General
- Letitia James (D) - 1,447,608
- Michael Henry (R) - 827,119
Comptroller
- Thomas DiNapoli (D) - 1,477,824
- Paul Rodriguez (R) - 777,569
U.S. Senator
- Chuck Schumer (D) 1,546,183
- Joe Pinion (R) - 799,719
NYS Assembly - 119
- Marianne Buttenschon (D) - 4,717
- John Zielinski (R) - 2,166
NYS Assembly - 122
- Dan Butterman (D) - 9,675
- Brian Miller (R) - 13,317
NY-22nd Congressional District
- Brandon Williams (R) - 29,956
- Francis Conole (D) - 43,740
NY-21st Congressional District
- Elise Stefanik (R) - 68,101
- Matt Castelli (D) - 55,279
Oneida County Sheriff
- Robert Maciol (D) - 6,375
- James Scarchilli (We) - 3,747
Oneida County Clerk
- Mary Finegan (R) - 2,121
- Merima Smajic Oren (D) - 1,977