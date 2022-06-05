New York State Trooper: Knighton in Shining Armour After Capturing Horse

The news is almost never all good for an emergency responder

There are choices to make and pressures to ponder.

A victim here may not be a victim there

And a good deed can go wrong with the split of a hair.

But when your primary target effortlessly begins to gallop away

You slowly realise you'll get in your exercise for the day.

But when the suspect is armed just with hooves and teeth,

No gun is involved, no knife in a sheath,

The incident quickly becomes the benevolent kind

The capture is easier, the perp a pleasure to find.

(VIDEO from the New York State Police from the incident may be found on Facebook via: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=322308426759545&id=100069411690389&m_entstream_source=timeline)

Trooper Corey Knighton and Horse Photo Credit: New York State Police (June 2022) Trooper Corey Knighton and Horse Photo Credit: New York State Police (June 2022) loading...

And so it was one day in June

When to a fence a runaway horse was immune

When a man rolled up and the day did brighten

Saving the horse and the day was Trooper Corey Knighton.

A neighbor helped too and someone caught it with a camera -

The flight of the two more swift than a samara.

In Tompkins county this story ends as it begins

No injuries were reported; everyone wins.

Halted and reigned near Lansing and Dryden

The little black beauty was once again tied in.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

