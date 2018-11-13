NWS Advisory: Winter Weather Could Lead to Sloppy Commute Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Central New York and urge caution on the roadways.

The NWS says snow and slush Tuesday morning could make for slippery conditions as drivers make their way to work and elsewhere.

Winter Weather Advisory for Lewis, Oneida, Madison, Otsego, Herkimer, Northern Fulton, and Hamilton Counties for today.

The Winter Weather Advisory includes the cities of Boonville, Hamilton, Oneida, Rome,

and Utica - as well as Herkimer, Little Falls, Dolgeville, and Ilion.

Areas to the east of Utica can expect to see more snow: Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Storm total accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. The advisory for Herkimer, Hamilton, and Northern Fulton Counties lasts until 6pm today.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches

over the higher elevations, with storm totals near 3 inches

possible. Valley areas will see less, with slushy accumulations

of up to an inch.

* WHEN...The most persistent snow will occur through 7 or 8 am.

Snow, or a rain and snow mix, should taper off after about 10

am.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Use caution when driving today.