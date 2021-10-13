Magic And Wonder Of The Nutcracker Returns Thanks To The Syracuse City Ballet

You'll be able to kick off the holiday season for 2021 with "The Nutcracker" in Syracuse.

This year after taking a break due to the pandemic, you'll be able to celebrate Syracuse City Ballet's return to the theater with your families holiday tradition. The Nutcracker returns on Saturday, December 4th at 11AM, later that day at 3PM, and on Sunday, December 5th at 2PM

Join the Syracuse City Ballet in this re-imagining of a classic! Adults and children alike will be delighted as Clara explores the World of Sweets and is introduced to new characters, including Duke Candy Cane, Countess Mint Truffle and Empress Macaron. Relive the magic with new characters and beloved favorites.

This newer version of the classic holiday story is choreographed and brought to the stage thanks to Aldo Katton Santiago. At the time of this publication, pre-sale tickets are now on-sale online here.

The Nutcracker was first released back in 1892 as a two-act ballet. The first performance of The Nutcracker was not deemed a success. The first complete performance outside Russia took place in England in 1934. The New York City Ballet gave its first annual performance of the reworked staging of The Nutcracker in 1954.

The ballet is set on Christmas Eve, where family and friends have gathered in the parlor to decorate the beautiful Christmas tree in preparation for the party. Once the tree is finished, the children are sent for. They stand in awe of the tree sparkling with candles and decorations."

You can read more on the complete history here.

