Cancel-Proof Comic Bill Burr Announces Saratoga Date on Upcoming Tour

Off-color and in your face, Boston-area comedian Bill Burr may not actually be cancel-proof, but if you watch most of his comedy, you wouldn't know it. Over the years, Burr has honed his craft with laserlike precision, allowing him to basically joke about anything - and he does. Races, creeds, colors, religion, politics, and social issues - if there's a general topic or subject matter a comic won't discuss, Burr says, "hold my beer!" And then he delivers.

If you're a fan of Burr's work - and anything like me - you've watched his countless Netflix specials and controversial guest appearances on Late Night Talk Shows waiting for the chance to see him live.

On Tuesday, Bill Burr announced the 2022 arena and amphitheater dates for his "Slight Return" tour which starts on April 1st and wraps at the end of August.

The tour will stop at Bethel Woods in July, and he'll head upstate in August with stops in Buffalo on the 26th and Saratoga Springs on the 27th.

According to his website, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, but there are different levels of pre-sale that start on Wednesday morning if you wish to get a head start. Here's the information you need for general and pre-sale tickets:

General On-Sale: Starts Fri, Oct 15 @ 10:00 am EDT

Bill Burr Artist Presale: Starts Wed, Oct 13 @ 10:00 am EDT

Ends Thu, Oct 14 @ 10:00 pm EDT

Official Platinum Presale: Starts Wed, Oct 13 @ 10:00 am EDT

Ends Thu, Oct 14 @ 10:00 pm EDT

Venue/Local Presale: Starts Wed, Oct 13 @ 12:00 pm EDT

