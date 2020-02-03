Noyes Street Fire Displaces Five Adults And A Teen

Five adults and one teen were displaced over the weekend as a result of a structure fire on Noyes Street in Utica.

The Utica Fire Department responded to the scene just before 8:30 Saturday night.

Officials say, smoke could be seen coming from the attic as fire crews arrived.

Volunteers from the local chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate assistance to the residents.

Those volunteers will continue to be available to help navigate the road to recovery.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.