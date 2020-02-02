Who to Root for in Super Bowl 54, Based on New York Connections

The Bills, Giants and Jets all failed to represent New York in this year's big NFL game. But all is not lost.

If Super Bowl 54 leaves you unattached to either the 49ers or the Chiefs, let us shed a little light here in cloudy Central New York. There are a few participants in the 2020 Super Bowl who have connections to the Empire State. So, here's a last-minute guide to each team's New York ties, in order to assist with your rooting interests.

49ERS

Special Teams coach Stan Kwan spent three years in the same role with the Buffalo Bills

Defensive assistant coach Brian Fleury also spent a season with the Bills

Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was once defensive coordinator of the New York Giants

CHIEFS

Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins (#14) is a former Buffalo Bills' receiver

Linebacker Demone Harris (#52) is a Buffalo native and former University of Buffalo star

Defensive Backs coach Dave Merritt is aformer New York Giants assistant

Cornerbacks coach Sam Madison was a star defensive back for the New York Giants

We hope this list helps you decide who to cheer for if you're on the fence--or maybe gives you an interesting factoid to blurt out between Budweisers. Otherwise, enjoy the game and guacamole.